'Bandh-tan Boys?': Amul Dedicates Topical To BTS As Band Announces Break For Solo Projects

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean group BTS announced the second chapter of their career. After the release of their anthology album Proof, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook sat down together to reflect on their journey and music. Whilst chatting, Suga caused the entire fandom to explode after he said that the band is taking a 'hiatus'.

However, it was later clarified by Big Hit Entertainment as well as BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM that the word 'hiatus' was mistranslated during the live stream and the band is merely going to focus on solo projects. With fans wishing the septet for their 'second chapter', Amul dedicated a special topical for them.

Amul dedicates topical to BTS

Taking to their social media handles, Amul shared the special topical in honour of BTS announcing the second chapter of their career. The topical featured the seven members sitting at the table and enjoying the bread and butter. Amul also played with the words by writing, ''Bandh-tan Boys''.

For those unaware, BTS stands for Bulletproof Boy Scouts, Bangtan Boys and in Korean Bangtan Sonyeondan. Amul shared the post with the caption, ''#Amul Topical: Popular K-pop bands goes on an indefinite hiatus!''

More on BTS

As mentioned earlier, Big Hit set the records straight over BTS taking an indefinite hiatus after nine years since their debut. As per AP, ''BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” the statement said.

Subsequently, RM took to Weverse to pen a lengthy note about the events of the live stream that led to the explosive reactions regarding their hiatus. The rapper talked about how his words were misconstrued and thanked the fans for having trust in the band. ''We received a lot of questions back in our interview asking about fans, but its hard to describe our bond. Anyways what we shared on the festa dinner was a confession to the fans that were interacting with us, the fans that never asked anything in return,'' he wrote in the letter.

Following the announcement, Jungkook teased the upcoming song with Charlie Puth Left and Right. Jin teased the possibility of starting his own solo variety show and Suga talked about venturing further into producing music.

Image: Instagram/@amul_india/Twitter/@bts_bighit