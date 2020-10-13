BTS Faces Backlash By Chinese Followers After Comments On Korean War Post Van Fleet Awards

K-pop juggernauts BTS has landed in troubled waters after leader RM’s speech at the Van Fleet Award was alleged to be ‘one-sided’ by Chinese followers of the group. Reports in Variety suggest that ‘BTS has hurt the sentiments of Chinese fans, as claimed by the fandom through social networking site Weibo.

RM's comments on Korean War

BTS’ leader RM gave a speech after receiving the award for ‘contributions’ in integrating Korean-USA relationship. The award was given to the group after it achieved major success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on the day of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War. BTS’ RM’s comments which extended solidarity with the Korean and US sacrifices made during the war did not go well with the group's Chinese followers.

According to a report in Variety, Chinese fans soon trended #BTShumiliatedChina on Weibo, which is a popular application in the mainland. BTS was slammed with hate comments and asked ‘not to earn from China’ if they do not understand the sacrifices made by Chinese soldiers during the war. These comments were made by Chinese users of Weibo a few hours after day one of BTS’ virtual concert BTS's Map of the Soul: ON:E. Chinese websites like Tmall and JD.com were quick to react on the social media uproar in the mainland and removed BTS-related products from the sites. Samsung, Hyundai, Fila products disappeared as a result of the social media transgressions, as reported by Variety.

At the time of the Korean war between June 1950 to July 1953, North Korea and South Korea were at the frontlines with North Korea aided by Chinese troops and South Korea by the US. Many lives were lost on both sides of the war. Only an armistice agreement was signed but not a peace treaty towards the end of the war. The Korean borders or the DMZ are still heavily armed.

RM's comments on the Korean war had no mention of the country, China. He spoke about the group’s solidarity of countless lives lost during the war as well as the US and Korean relationships. However, Chinese and North Korean authorities are of the belief that the US was the ‘aggressor’ in the war, as reported by The Guardian. The septet band is yet to give a statement on the matter.

Chinese state-affiliated media shared the following tweet-

South Korean boy band #BTS is strongly condemned on #China's social media for their speech after receiving James A. Van Fleet Award. Chinese netizens said the band's totally one-sided attitude to the #KoreanWar hurts their feelings and negates history. pic.twitter.com/NaycIBzJwH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) October 11, 2020

