BBMAs 2020: John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' To His Wife After Losing Their Baby

On October 14, the Billboard Music Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually. Various singers performed at the BBMAs 2020 like BTS, Demi Lovato, Garth Brooks and Doja Cat. John Legend performed at the ceremony and stole millions of hearts. He dedicated an emotional song for his wife Chrissy Teigen as they lost their child recently in a miscarriage. Fans couldn't stop discussing the heartbreaking act on social media.

John Legend dedicates a song to his wife at the BBMAs 2020

Singer and songwriter John Legend recently performed at the BBMAs 2020. 2 weeks ago, he and his wife Chrissy Teigen had shared a piece of news that they lost their third child in a miscarriage. As his family grieved over the child's death, John Legend performed his 2020 single Never Break on Wednesday night at the BBMAs 2020. He was dressed in a white suit and played the piano while he sang the song. He dedicated the song Never Break to his wife Chrissy Teigen. He sang the heartbreaking song in his vocal with teary eyes as he remembered his wife. Take a look at the emotional performance.

Listening to John Legend confess that the song was for his wife Chrissy at the BBMAs 2020, fans broke the internet while talking about his sweet gesture. John's fans have taken to their Twitter handles to mention about this act. A Twitter user says that all his love goes out to the couple.

Another fan said that this was one of the most heart-wrenching performances she has ever seen. Another fan called him a legend as wrote that their prayers will always be with the couple. A Twitter user said that she lost one of her own and she knows how they're feeling these days. Another user said that John Legend is everything that's good with the world. Another user also shared a video of celebrities giving him a standing ovation as they cry to his dedicated song. Take a look at some of the comments.

One of the most beautiful, powerful and heart wrenching performances I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/2AHQCfCZp7 — Sabrina Betts (@SabrinaMBetts) October 15, 2020

Losing two of my own, I can feel @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen pain and love through this performance. 💔 — es (@EsIGuess) October 15, 2020

“This is for Chrissy”, John Legend is everything that’s good with the world. #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/HX45dBVt43 — Marisabel Velasquez (@marivb018) October 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen's miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram on October 1 to share their news with the world. The pictures seemed emotional as the couple was seen crying and going through pain as they lost their child in the miscarriage. She wrote a heartfelt message along with the pictures. She wrote to her son that passed away, "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

