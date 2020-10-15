BBMAs 2020: John Legend Dedicates 'Never Break' To His Wife After Losing Their Baby

On October 14, the Billboard Music Awards 2020 ceremony was held virtually. Various singers performed at the BBMAs 2020 like BTS, Demi Lovato, Garth Brooks and Doja Cat. John Legend performed at the ceremony and stole millions of hearts. He dedicated an emotional song for his wife Chrissy Teigen as they lost their child recently in a miscarriage. Fans couldn't stop discussing the heartbreaking act on social media.
Singer and songwriter John Legend recently performed at the BBMAs 2020. 2 weeks ago, he and his wife Chrissy Teigen had shared a piece of news that they lost their third child in a miscarriage. As his family grieved over the child's death, John Legend performed his 2020 single Never Break on Wednesday night at the BBMAs 2020. He was dressed in a white suit and played the piano while he sang the song. He dedicated the song Never Break to his wife Chrissy Teigen. He sang the heartbreaking song in his vocal with teary eyes as he remembered his wife. Take a look at the emotional performance.
Listening to John Legend confess that the song was for his wife Chrissy at the BBMAs 2020, fans broke the internet while talking about his sweet gesture. John's fans have taken to their Twitter handles to mention about this act. A Twitter user says that all his love goes out to the couple.
all my love goes out to @johnlegend & @chrissyteigen ❤️🙏 https://t.co/okdg1bJVMu— Carter Rubin (@carterjrubin) October 15, 2020
Another fan said that this was one of the most heart-wrenching performances she has ever seen. Another fan called him a legend as wrote that their prayers will always be with the couple. A Twitter user said that she lost one of her own and she knows how they're feeling these days. Another user said that John Legend is everything that's good with the world. Another user also shared a video of celebrities giving him a standing ovation as they cry to his dedicated song. Take a look at some of the comments.
One of the most beautiful, powerful and heart wrenching performances I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/2AHQCfCZp7— Sabrina Betts (@SabrinaMBetts) October 15, 2020
a trueeeee legend, sending my prayers to you guys🥺💜 @johnlegend @chrissyteigen https://t.co/72QRnas2qi— vante (@taerarchy) October 15, 2020
Losing two of my own, I can feel @johnlegend and @chrissyteigen pain and love through this performance. 💔— es (@EsIGuess) October 15, 2020
“This is for Chrissy”, John Legend is everything that’s good with the world. #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/HX45dBVt43— Marisabel Velasquez (@marivb018) October 15, 2020
that john legend performance.... wow #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lrVGFbKzmD— lesly ✨ (@BayAreaJonas) October 15, 2020
Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram on October 1 to share their news with the world. The pictures seemed emotional as the couple was seen crying and going through pain as they lost their child in the miscarriage. She wrote a heartfelt message along with the pictures. She wrote to her son that passed away, "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
