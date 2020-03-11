Neha Kakkar Knows How To Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In White Outfits

Neha Kakkar is considered as one of the finest singers of the current generation. She was a competitor in the second season of Indian Idol in 2006 and later went on to become the judge of the same show for its 10th and 11th seasons. She is soaring high with back to back blockbuster hit songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Mile Ho Tum, and many more. Apart from being applauded for her unique songs, she has also proved to be a fashionista. Neha loves the colour white and her Instagram account is proof of that. Take a look at Neha’s pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous in white outfits.

Neha Kakkar knows how to stun in white colour

1. Holi wishes from the singer

2. Wedding goals by Neha Kakkar

3. The one on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs

4. That perfect selfie in Mauritius

5. A pic from Christmas celebration in San Fransico

6. The all-time best combination of white top and blue denim

