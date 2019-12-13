Best Of 2019: Here Are Our Picks For The Best K-pop Boy-bands For 2019

The year 2019 was a successful year for Korean music. There were groups which delivered newer and better performances apart from only BTS. Here, we take a look at some of the best K-pop boy groups of 2019. Some of the groups in the list have performed on international concerts and late-night shows. Have a look-

BTS

BTS is undoubtedly the best K-pop boy group present at the moment. The seven-member boyband has set and broken new records. According to reports, they have won 111 awards for their Map Of the Soul: Persona album. They are also the recipients of the Korean Cultural awards.

Super M

Formed by the entertainment agency giant SM, the group is a mixture of leads from other groups like EXO, Shinee and NCT 127. Their MV Jopping was a hit amongst fans and received several awards. The group has even performed in Maddison Square Garden in the USA.

ATEEZ

This group is breaking all stereotypes as it is a rookie group with hits like Wonderland. The group received several awards at the MAMA Awards and also Melon Music Awards. The eight-member boyband has some great hits to its name.

TXT

They are the second boy group by entertainment agency BigHit and are also called as the monster rookies. They are bagging all the awards in rookie categories. They are the juniors of BTS and are expected to live by the same expectations. However, TXT’s music is unique as well as worthy of being the best boy group of 2019.

EXO

EXO is one of the most successful k-pop boy group in the history of Korean music. Despite two of their members enlisting for the military, the group continued with their special comebacks. The groups Tempo and Power MVs are some of the best videos in K-pop.

