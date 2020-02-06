Best Songs From 'Psycho' That You Would Want To Play On Loop

Mysskin's recently released film, Psycho, has created a lot of buzz among the fans and critics. The movie features Aditi Rao Hydari and Udhayanidhi Stalin in lead roles. It also marks Rajkumar Pitchumani's debut as an actor. Furthermore, the songs from the movie are also a massive hit and have been able to create a buzz among the audience. Here are the songs:

Best songs of Psycho

Unna Nenachu

The music video has crossed almost over 1 million views on YouTube. It is an emotional song penned by Kabilan. The song is Sid Sriram's first-ever soundtrack with film composer Ilaiyaraaja. The lyrics hit the right cords and Ilaiyaraaja's music added an edge to the feeling of the song. The song is quite melodious to listen to and is the most viewed song from the album. The song created a buzz among the audience.

Thaaimadiyil

The song is recorded by Kailash Kher and the lyrics are written by Mysskin. Produced by Arun Mozhi Manickam, Thaaimadiyil is a soft melodious song further leading to a high pitch. Thaaimadiyil was one of the most awaited songs from the album. The voice of Kailash Kher does justice to the lyrics and the melody of the music.

Neenga Mudiyuma

Crooned by Sid Sriram and penned by Kabilan, Neenga Mudiyuma features Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen, Singampuli, Ram. The music is directed by Mysskin. Take a look at the beautiful song.

#NeengaMudiyuma I can easily say this is the best ILAYARAJA song of this decade



I feel like soul stirring stuff ..violin Bgm♥️👌https://t.co/VIqQHUfBjt — Sam (@shameer1112004) January 8, 2020

