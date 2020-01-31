'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's recently released Sarileru Neekevvaru is loved by fans and critics alike. Apart from the gripping story, what has captured the attention of the audience is the foot-tapping songs from the movie. There are songs that have pumped the audience to hit the dance floor right away. Check out Sarileru Neekevvaru's songs here:

Sarileru Neekevvaru's songs you must add to your playlist

Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem

The fourth track, Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem from the movie is also the title track of the film. The soundtrack evokes a sense of patriotism amongst the audiences as it portrays the hardships soldiers go through. The song is recorded by Shankar Mahadevan and the track is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Dang Dang

One track that left the fans pumped from the movie was Dang Dang. It features the amazing chemistry of Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia. The peppy number is sung by Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo and the video is directed by Anil Ravipudi.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Starrer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Hits Jackpot As It Crosses ₹200 Crore Worldwide

He's so cute

Mahesh Babu went on to share the video of the song on his social media account, titled He's So Cute. The song is recorded by Madhu Priya. The lyrics are penned by Srimani.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Overwhelmed By 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Box Office Collections

Mind Block

One of the hit numbers from the movie, Mind Block, featuring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika, is a huge hit and is continuing to stay at the top of the chartbuster. Mind Block is recorded by Blaaze & Ranina Reddy with music by Devi Sri Prasad. The song is penned by Sri Mani & DSP.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru Crosses $2 Million Mark In The USA

Suryudivo Chandrudivo

Suryudivo Chandrudivo is the second single track from Sarileru Neekevvaru. The song is sung by B Praak and composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Mahesh Babu went ahead and called it one of his favourite songs from the album.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Combined Net Worth Will Astonish You

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.