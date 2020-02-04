'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Away

Boyapati Srinu's film Vinaya Vidheya Rama which featured Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles has some major hit songs. Apart from the story of the movie, the songs are quite famous. Even after a year since its release, there are several songs that the audience still loves:

Best songs from Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Rama Loves Seeta

This is a peppy number from Ram Charan's directorial Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Even after a year of its release, the song still makes the audience hit the dance floor with its song. The hit song was recorded by Simha and Priya Himesh. The music was directed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics were penned by Shreemani.

Thandaane Thandaane

The song features Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Kiara Advani. The song is recorded by MLR Kartikeyan and directed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics are penned by Shreemani. The song has about 10 million views on YouTube.

Romeo Juliet

The romantic number features Ram Charan with another lead actor Kiara Advani and it is an ideal treat for all the lovers. Sung by Yazin Nizar and Ala B Bala, the song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The lyrics are penned by Siju Thuravoor.

Amma Naana

This song is recorded by Kaala Bhairava and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. Composed by Devi Sri Prasad, the song is taken from the album Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The song was released in 2019.

Ek Baar Ek Baar

Ek Baar Ek Baar is a superhit party number recorded by DSP & Ranina Reddy. The lyrics of this song has been penned by Shreemani. The song features Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Kiara Advani.

