Allu Arjun Starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Continues Its Steady Run At The Box Office

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo released on January 12, 2020 and has been having a great run at the box office. According to media reports, the movie's gross collection in India is around ₹116.9 crores till its 7th day and is expected to earn around more ₹10 crores on its 7th day. The film collected around ₹116.9 crores in India, ₹23 crores overseas making the total number to ₹139.9 crores worldwide.

Thousand and thousands of gatherings at the theatres worldwide , Millions of Praises , Crores of Collections and above all Infinite Love & Blessings . Definitely need to Celebrate this Success which you have gifted us and Thank you all in Person . AVPL team humbly invites you to pic.twitter.com/Akw4jeRGT3 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 18, 2020

According to media reports, Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo has recorded an occupancy of 85.7% occupancy on January 17. The film is getting huge occupancy in areas like Kerala, Vijayawada, Warangal, Vizag, and Nizamabad. The film stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayram and Sushanth in lead roles.

The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and Chinna Babu under the banner of Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. S Thaman has given the background score to the film. Cinematography and editing are done by Naveen Nooli.

The stylish Superstar Allu Arjun and filmmaker Trivikram have joined forces for the third time. The two of them were previously associated with Julayi and Son of Satyamurthy. Trivikram’s previous film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava has earned approximately ₹160 crore at the box office.

Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo has earned around ₹85 crore in pre-release business out of which ₹67.7 crore was collected in Telugu speaking states. The film is facing stiff competition from Sarileru Neekevvaru but has managed to stay on top with its family-driven content and rib-tickling one-liners. Sarileru Neekevvaru stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role as an Indian army major and the film has been directed by Anil Ravipudi.

Also, the movie has reached a new milestone in the US market. This is Allu Arjun’s first and also 2020’s first movie to have earned more than two million dollars in America. Reportedly, the film is likely to touch the three million mark.

