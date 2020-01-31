'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Songs You Must Add To Your Playlist Right Now

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun is back to the big screen with his latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and the film is taking the box office by storm. With each passing day, the movie is setting new records. Apart from that, the songs are also grabbing the attention of the audience. Here are some of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's songs you must listen to right now:

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo songs you must add to your playlist

Butta Bomma

The makers recently released a song titled Butta Bomma and fans have showered their love for the song. Recorded by Armaan Malik, the song is written by Ramajogayya Sastry Darivemula. This was the second song recorded by Armaan Malik with Allu Arjun.

#ButtaBomma . Thank you for such a lovely song @MusicThaman . Thank you my brother @ArmaanMalik22 for ur soulful voice and @ramjowrites for the poetic lyrics , #PSVinod garu for the lovely visuals & Jani master for the sweet compositions .

Ramuloo Ramulaa

Ramuloo Ramulaa is a superhit party number recorded by Anurag Kulkarni and Mangli Satyavati. The lyrics of this superhit has been penned by Kasarla Shyam. The song is the most-viewed South Indian song on YouTube that crossed 110 million views. Ramuloo Ramulaa has already become the audience's favourite number.

OMG Daddy

This is yet another song everyone must add to their playlist. Composed by S. Thaman, the song is picturised on Allu Arjun. As soon as the song was unveiled by the makers, fans could not help but listen to the peppy number on the loop.

Samajavaragamana

The romantic number features Allu Arjun with another lead actor Pooja Hedge and it is an ideal treat for all the lovers. Sung by Sid Sriram, the song is composed by Thaman S. The lyrics are penned by Garu.

@MusicThaman bro u pls have a look at the lyrics of tamil #Samajavaragamana

Sittharala Sirapadu

This song is recorded by Sooranna & Saketh and penned by Vijay Kumar Bhalla. Written in Srikakulam dialect, the song is choreographed very creatively. The song shows the hero battling the villains in a very casual manner, to the rhythm of the music.

