Best Of 2019: Unforgettable Tracks Of Tanishk Bagchi That Were Loved By Listeners

Tanishk Bagchi is a music composer who has delivered a number of hit songs for the Hindi film industry. His work has also won him a number of awards including the IIFA Award and Zee Cine Award. Here is a look at the five best songs delivered by Tanishk Bagchi in the year 2019.

Best songs by Tanishk Bagchi from 2019

1. Vaaste

Vaaste was a song that was well-received by the audience across the country. The song was sung by Dhvani Banushali and Nikhil D’Souza. The music was given by Tanishk Bagchi while the lyrics were penned down by Arafat Mehmood. The song featured Siddharth Gupta and Dhvani Bhushali in a budding love story. The song went viral within days of its release. Have a look at the song here:

2. Ve Maahi

Ve Maahi was a song from the film Kesari released in 2019. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song were also written by him. It was sung by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur. The song features the love story between the two main characters played by Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar. The song is one of the most romantic songs of 2019. Have a look at the song here:

3. Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan was a song from the multi-lingual film Saaho. The song was composed and written by Tanishk Bagchi. It was sung jointly by Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Tanishk Bagchi. The video features actor Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in a dance number. Have a look at the song and its video here:

4. Makhna

Makhna is a song from the Netflix film Drive. The song was composed by Tanishk Bagchi. It was jointly sung by Yasser Desai, Asees Kaur, and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics of the song were written by Ozil Dalal and Tanishk Bagchi. The video features Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez having fun. Even though the film was not liked by most critics, the song was well-received throughout the country.

5. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded is a new song from the upcoming film, The Body. The song has been received well by the audience. It is the remake of Himesh Reshammiya song of the same name. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. It features the actors Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, Scarlett Wilson, and Natasa Stankovic in a club. Have a look at the video here:

