Romantic Malayalam Songs Of 2019: Songs That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Malayali romantic songs have been gaining prominence not only in Kerala, but also all over India. South Indian megastars like Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam who are constantly in news may have contributed for the popularity of the Malayali songs in the nation. Many newcomers have also landed up with beautiful romantic hits to their name as well. Here is a list of top romantic Malayali songs that even a non-native listener can relate to.

Romantic Malayalam songs of 2019

Parayuvaan

Movie: Ishq

Singers: Sid Sriram and Neha S Nair

Featuring: Shane Nigam and Ann Sheethal

Uyiril Thodum

Movie- Kumbalangi Nights

Singers- Sooraj Santhosh, Anne Amie

Featuring- Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil

Pavizha Mazha

Movie- Athiran

Singers- KS Harisankar

Featuring- Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi

Nee Himamazhayayi

Movie- Edakkad Battalion 06

Singers- Nithya Mammen & Hari Sankar K S

Featuring- Tovino Thomas & Samyuktha Menon

Kanno Nilakayal

Movie- Oru Yamandan Premakadha

Singers- Najim Arshad

Featuring- Dulquer Salman and Nadirsha

Nee Mukilo

Movie- UYARE

Singers- Vijay Yesudas and Sithara

Featuring- Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali

Madhu Pole

Movie- Dear Comrade

Singers- Sid Sriram, Aishwarya Ravichandran

Featuring- Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Bharat

Many of these Malayali songs have hit a few million viewers as soon as they released due to the on-screen popularity of the actors. Like Tamil and Telugu songs, the Malayali songs are soon gaining international prominence and popularity as well. The Malayali film industry is currently seeing a boom in the new age actors who are known for their brilliantly written movie screenplays.

