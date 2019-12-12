Romantic Malayalam Songs Of 2019: Songs That Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Malayali romantic songs have been gaining prominence not only in Kerala, but also all over India. South Indian megastars like Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam who are constantly in news may have contributed for the popularity of the Malayali songs in the nation. Many newcomers have also landed up with beautiful romantic hits to their name as well. Here is a list of top romantic Malayali songs that even a non-native listener can relate to.
Movie: Ishq
Singers: Sid Sriram and Neha S Nair
Featuring: Shane Nigam and Ann Sheethal
Movie- Kumbalangi Nights
Singers- Sooraj Santhosh, Anne Amie
Featuring- Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil
Movie- Athiran
Singers- KS Harisankar
Featuring- Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi
Movie- Edakkad Battalion 06
Singers- Nithya Mammen & Hari Sankar K S
Featuring- Tovino Thomas & Samyuktha Menon
Movie- Oru Yamandan Premakadha
Singers- Najim Arshad
Featuring- Dulquer Salman and Nadirsha
Movie- UYARE
Singers- Vijay Yesudas and Sithara
Featuring- Parvathy Thiruvothu and Asif Ali
Movie- Dear Comrade
Singers- Sid Sriram, Aishwarya Ravichandran
Featuring- Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Bharat
Many of these Malayali songs have hit a few million viewers as soon as they released due to the on-screen popularity of the actors. Like Tamil and Telugu songs, the Malayali songs are soon gaining international prominence and popularity as well. The Malayali film industry is currently seeing a boom in the new age actors who are known for their brilliantly written movie screenplays.
