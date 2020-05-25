Best Travel Songs You Must Listen To If You Are Missing Travelling Due To Lockdown

With the ongoing fourth lockdown in the nation, one thing that almost everybody is missing is travelling. This COVID-19 lockdown is though done in order to protect ourselves from the widespread lethal virus, it is definitely a difficult one for those who are travel enthusiasts or love travelling.

Travelling is widely adored by millions but in the current situation, it looks like a long-standing dream. But why sulk about the COVID-19 lockdown? Instead, make it a little less boring by looking at this Bollywood travel playlist. We have curated a special list of the best travel songs that help you sit back and relax-

Best travel songs you need to listen during lockdown to soothe your travel-missing heart

Dil Dhadakne Do

When we think about travel, one Bollywood flick which definitely crosses our mind is none other than Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even though the blockbuster flick has an incredible list of travel songs to listen to, but Dil Dhadakne Do is that one track which truly deserves a place in your Bollywood travel playlist.

Illahi

Illahi featuring Ranbir Kapoor is heart-warming travel song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. This song is a must-add, when it comes to Bollywood travel playlist. So if you are really getting bored amid the COVID-19 lockdown, then this track can instantly change your mood.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai and travel is synonymous with each other. This track is the crux of Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut. It takes one into an insight of a road trip with friends, having fun throughout the way. The beats of this Shankar Mahadevan song will truly rejuvenate you as you struggle with your work from home crisis due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Patakha Guddi

Another mind-blowing peppy travel number that you must add to your Bollywood travel playlist is Patakha Guddi from Alia Bhatt's Highway. The foot-tapping beats of this uber-cool Punjabi track will make you feel calm. The lyrics are catchy with energetic voices of the Nooran sisters.

Aao Milo Chale

Aao Milo Chale is a melodious track is sung beautifully by Shaan. Jab We Met is a film about travelling, exploring new places and making new memories. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena enthrall on a new journey in this track. One of the best travel songs you can listen to alleviate your mood during the COVID-19 lockdown.

