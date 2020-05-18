Beyonce's Diet: Here's What The Singer Eats In A Day To Maintain Fit Body

Beyonce is one of the multi-talented superstars known for her stellar performances. Fans often notice that the artist is always in very great shape. To look good on stage and have ample stamina to perform her choreography routines, it may not come as a surprise that Beyonce certainly sticks to a special diet. For those who are wondering what Beyonce eats, read on below to find out.

Breakfast

Beyoncé reportedly tries to stick to a healthy diet and most of the time refrains eating processed foods. In an interview, she revealed that her breakfast includes scrambled egg whites, a vegetable smoothie, or whole-grain cereal with low-fat milk. It was also reported that the singer loves indulging in some avocado toast for breakfast.

Lunch and Dinner

Beyoncé said in an interview that her average lunch or dinner mainly consists of fish and vegetables. According to a leading news portal, one of Beyonce favourite plant-based salads is from Los Angeles’ Café Gratitude. The diet consists of cucumber, kale, carrots, cilantro, nori sheets, basil, scallions and toasted almonds and is topped with tahini, lemon, olive oil, garlic, and sesame oil dressing.

Also read | Beyonce's Songs To Add To Workout Playlist Amid Lockdown

Cheat Meals

While eating healthy most of the time, Beyonce knows just how important it is to indulge in some cheat meals. She revealed in an interview that she always treats herself to one meal on Sundays where she can eat whatever she wants. She revealed that she loves indulging in pizza, which is her favourite. Pasta and Cheetos are some of her other favourite cheat meals.

Also read | Beyonce Or Sonakshi Sinha: Who Wore Golden Beaded Gown Better?

Hydration

Beyoncé ensures she stays hydrated at all times. She revealed that she drinks at least a gallon of water with lemon every day. The singer has reportedly been spotted drinking Gatorade and has also said that it is the future of natural hydration.

Vitamins

Apart from drinking plenty of water, Beyoncé has also revealed to a leading magazine that she takes her vitamins daily. She also said that although consuming a well-balanced diet is the best way to get your recommended daily dose of vitamins, taking them in the form of a pill makes sure your body gets what it requires to work at a functional level.

Protein Powders

As per reports, if Beyonce has no time to get a meal in, she is filling up with a shake of plant-based protein powder. Her preference powder is Borges' 22 Days Protein Powder, a USDA organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan blend of an organic superfood, pea protein, and stevia- and cacao-sweetened flax.

Also read | Beyonce's Songwriter Carla Marie Williams Reveals Her Tips For Making It Big In Music Biz

Also read | Beyonce’s Hit Tracks From Her Album 'Lemonade' To Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.