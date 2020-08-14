Beyonce Calls A Little Fan After Watching Her Heart-felt Reaction To 'Black Is King'; Read

Beyonce recently made a little fan extremely happy by talking to her over a surprise phone call. It began last week when a Twitter user named Rea Khoetha posted a video of her little niece crying after watching Beyonce’s recently released Black Is King. The clip went so viral that it caught the attention of Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson. Tina was so touched by the little girl’s reaction that she took to her Instagram and reached out to her saying.

"This has me in tears. It makes all the stress and worry, all the haters, and negativity that was put out there to try to destruct, tear down and deter from her intentions. But this video makes it all worthwhile!!!! This is the message that Beyoncé worked so hard to convey, I prayed hard that the message would get through and that little Black girls everywhere could see the beauty that is in our Black people and our culture and our ancestors. She is beautiful and so is this!!!!"

Guys my nieces reaction to #BlackisKing 😭😭😭😭



Like this is how @Beyonce is making our black generation feel.

Just filled with pride, the joy and the beauty of being Black

The story didn’t just end there after Beyonce saw her mother’s post. She decided to personally call her little fan. Beyonce’s mother on August 11 shared another post which revealed that she is extremely happy Beyonce called the little girl without her even asking for it.

"I posted A little girl crying soo hard after seeing Black Is King and saying it was so beautiful !!!!" she wrote in her new post. "Beyoncé called her and talked to her! She was so happy!!!!!! This movie of videos, especially 'Brown Skin Girl' touched so many girls , and women as well!!! I was so happy she called her in Africa without me asking her."

About 'Black Is King'

Black is King is a visual album helmed, written and bankrolled by Beyonce. The movie serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Black is King has strummed on Disney+ globally since July 31, 2020. The film includes full-length videos of songs like My Power, Brown Skin Girl, Already & more.

The premise of the movie revolves around a young African king who is cast out from his family into an unforgiving world. He subsequently goes through betrayal, love and finding his self-identity to reclaim his throne.

