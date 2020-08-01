Beyonce's 'Black Is King' Gets A Twitter Twist, Changes Its 'like' Button; Netizens React

Today is an amazing day for Beyonce fans as her recent visual album, Black Is King, was just dropped on Disney+. Beyonce's Black Is King is all about appreciating and honouring black culture. The visual album features various diverse cultures from black communities all across the globe.

Moreover, Beyonce's Black Is King also got a special Twitter twist that shocked and amazed fans. In fact, some fans are liking, disliking, and then re-liking their own post to see this special Black Is King effect.

Beyonce's Black Is King introduces a special twist to Twitter's like button

It is time. Like if you’re ready for #BlackIsKing, a visual album from Beyoncé. Now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pdVBJ8b4qu — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 31, 2020

For the first time in Twitter's history, something special happens if you like any post with #BlackisKing. Many twitter users have pointed out that if you like a tweet with #BlackisKing, you get a special circle effect made up of two lions, which is the symbol for Black Is King. Here is how fans reacted to this amazing new feature that was added in collaboration with Beyonce's Black Is King.

When you like a tweet with the hashtag #BlackIsKing the like button changes, wow I love Beyoncé 😭 — MABINTOU (@MABIN2_) July 31, 2020

Just here liking and unliking my own tweet 😭 — MABINTOU (@MABIN2_) July 31, 2020

Click on the like button and see something different!! Only Beyonce can do this #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/BvQrwSMqWH — IYA ONI WEAVES (@Auntyfeyi) July 31, 2020

Me liking all the tweets under #BlackIsKing to see the like button pop up pic.twitter.com/bmvKnbh7ri — MAKNAEONTOP (@TBZPINK) July 31, 2020

15 hours later and I still love when the like button turns into a lion #BlackIsKing



pic.twitter.com/TCJVxzhEmS — KC (@5starWitch_) July 31, 2020

According to a Twitter spokesperson, this new feature was added because they knew that some of the best moments deserve a little spark and delight. The spokesperson added that they are testing a product that lets partners customize Twitter’s Like button animation with iconic imagery that complements their ongoing campaign. In this case, Beyonce's Black Is King collaborated with Twitter to get a special effect just for the #BlackisKing event.

Fans of Beyonce absolutely love this new feature. This effect was first revealed by the Twitter user MABIN2, who excitedly claimed that the like button changed into a lion if the post has #BlackisKing. She even shared a video recording of the effect in action. After MABIN2 showcased this effect, thousands of fans took to social media to enjoy this new effect.

The circle of lions effect is actually a nod to the fact that Black Is King is a visual album for the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. This album was prominently featured in the Lion King live-action remake. The circle of lions effect also showed up in Beyonce's Black Is King visual album.

