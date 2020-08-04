Michelle Williams Gives Savage Response To Troll Who Asked About 'Black Is King' Absence

Beyonce stunned music lovers around the world when she released the music video for Black Is King. She surprised all and collaborated with fellow Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland. When a troll asked third DC singer Michelle Williams why she was not present in the music video, she had the most savage response.

Michelle Williams shuts down troll asking about absence from 'Black Is King'

American Singer and former Destiny’s Child member Beyonce is known for creating diverse content and entertaining her fans with chart-topping singles and music videos. Recently, Queen B dropped the Black Is King music video. The video celebrated black culture and its importance in pop culture.

The Black Is King music video not only featured several African-Americans but also several Black celebrities who made their mark in the industry and stand as an inspiration to many. Beyonce surprised all Destiny’s Child fans as the Black Is King music video also featured Kelly Rowland.

But many Destiny’s Child fans were left disappointed when singer band member Michelle Williams was not present for this mini-reunion. Michelle, who shared stills from the Black Is King music video, was asked about the same by a netizen and Michelle gave the most savage clap-back.

It all started when Michelle Williams chose to share Beyonce’s different looks from the Black Is King music video. Along with Beyonce’s many looks, she also shared Kelly Rowland’s appearance in the music video. She also added a sweet caption with the post. She wrote, “When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhhhh just post ‘em all!!”.

An Instagram troll then asked Michelle why she was missing from the video. Michelle clapped back at the troll by writing, “the upper right corner”. Take a look at Michelle’s post and savage clap-back here.

The moment Michelle Williams clapped back at this Instagram user the comment section flooded in with fans praising her and also talking girl power. But after the post gained too much attention, Michelle Williams removed its comment section. Hence the post can only be liked, shared as a direct message, or can be reposted as a story or post.

