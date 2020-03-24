List Of Beyonce's Sucessful World Tours That You Should Definitely Know About

Beyonce is one of the finest American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor. Beyonce rose to fame, back in the 1990s, as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Beyoncé is one of the word's best-selling music artists, having sold over 100 million records worldwide.

She occupied the sixth place for Time's Person of the Year in 2016, and in 2020, was named one of the 100 women who defined the last century, by the same publication. Here is a list of the world tours headlined by Beyonce. Read ahead to know-

List of world tours by Beyonce

I Am..World Tour

I Am.. World Tour is the first world torn by the American singer, Beyonce, launched in support of her third studio album, I Am.. Sasha Fierce (2008). The tour started on March 26, 2009, in Canada, North America, and ended in Trinidad and Tobago, South America. The tour consisted of 108 shows in total, visiting the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Preparations for the shows began eight months prior to the beginning of the tour with twelve-hour rehearsals for two months. Some of the guest artists who performed for the concert include, The Pussycat Dolls, RichGirl, Flo Rida, Humphrey, and Labuat, among others.

The Mrs Carter Show World Tour

The Mrs Carter Show World Tour is the second world tour headlined by Beyonce. It began in Belgrade, Serbia on April 15, 2013, and concluded in Lisbon, Portugal on March 27, 2014. Announced in February 2013 with initial dates in Europe and North America, the tour contained seven legs and 132 shows. Following the announcement of the tour, all the tickets made available for the shows sold out, which prompted more dates to be added to the itinerary. The tour grossed $188.6 million in 2013 and the 2014 shows grossed $41.1 million, bringing the tour's total gross revenue to $229.7 million. This made The Mrs Carter Show World Tour the highest-grossing female and solo tour of 2013.

The Formation World Tour

The Formation World Tour was lead in support of Beyonce’s sixth studio album, Lemonade. The all-stadium tour was announced following her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show. The tour started on April 27, 2016, at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida and concluded on October 7, 2016, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, comprising 49 dates. In total, the tour grossed $256 million from 49 sold-out shows and ranked at number 2 on Pollstar's 2016 Year-End Tours chart.

