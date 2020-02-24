Kobe Bryant Memorial: Here's How You Can Buy Tickets To Attend Staples Center Tribute

Former NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were laid to rest in a private funeral at the Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona Del Mar, California on Friday, February 7. Following the private funeral, a Kobe Bryant memorial will be held on February 24 (Tuesday morning IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. For basketball fans wanting to attend the Kobe Bryant memorial, they are out of luck unless they were one of the few people that received an email from Ticketmaster with an opportunity to purchase tickets. Ticketmaster is offering tickets for the Kobe Bryant memorial.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Here's how to buy Kobe Bryant funeral tickets

Ticketmaster gave fans a chance to sign up and enter into a lottery system for the right to purchase Kobe Bryant's funeral tickets. The move was made after the demand went higher than the limited number of seats that were available.

The Staples Center has the capacity to hold a crowd of about 20,000 people. However, there were considerably fewer Kobe Bryant funeral tickets available due to the passes given to family, friends, NBA staff members and city officials.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Here's the cost for Kobe Bryant funeral tickets

According to TMZ, more than 88,000 people registered on the site (Ticketmaster) within the first five hours. The Los Angeles Times reported that the tickets for the Kobe Bryant memorial were offered with prices to honour Kobe and Gigi Bryant’s jersey numbers (24 and 2). The tickets are priced at $224 for two tickets or $224 per ticket depending on the seat. The amount collected from the sale of tickets will be going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Changes made for the event

The Staples Center served as a public memorial for the late Lakers legend. The Kobe Bryant memorial will be held inside Staples Center and the area outside the stadium will be barricaded off. Access will only be given to people with Kobe Bryant funeral tickets as reported by The Los Angeles Times. Fans without the Kobe Bryant funeral tickets can watch the Kobe Bryant memorial at Santa Ana City Hall or Orange County Great Park soccer stadium.

