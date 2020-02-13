Jennifer Hudson To Pay Tribute To Late Kobe Bryant At NBA All-Stars 2020

Jennifer Hudson is an American singer and actor who rose to fame after appearing on the third season of American Idol. She was also a finalist on the show. She is also the author of the books I Got This: How I Changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, A Collection of Poetry and I Can't Let Go (from "SMASH"): Piano/Vocal/Guitar Original Sheet Music Edition as performed on "SMASH". Jennifer Hudson has also won a Grammy and an Academy Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role. Recently she has been conferred with another honour, that is, to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

Jennifer Hudson is to honour the late Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Hudson to perform special Kobe Bryant tribute at 2020 #NBAAllStar game. https://t.co/TGEklIgC7t pic.twitter.com/ubGHEcz9x9 — Complex (@Complex) February 13, 2020

Also Read: Snoop Dogg Apologises To Gayle King Over Controversial Kobe Bryant Comments

Jennifer Hudson has been asked to pay a special tribute to the late basketball star, Kobe Bryant at the NBA All-Stars 2020 game. Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players of all times. Unfortunately, he passed away on January 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash. Accompanying him on the journey was his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Even she could not survive the crash. The news of his death shocked the whole world. Kobe Bryant played for Los Angeles Lakers and was drafted in the NBA in 1996.

Also Read: The Game, 2 Chainz Get Inked With Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoos To Honour Lakers Legend

The news of Jennifer Hudson's special tribute to Kobe Bryant in NBA All-Stars 2020 had been declared early today. But Jennifer Hudson on Twitter has not yet shared any news of it. Fans are still awaiting confirmation from the singer/actor herself.

Also Read: Lebron James' Reaction To Kobe Bryant's Winner Vs Suns In 2006 Is Priceless

Jennifer Hudson is famous for her role in DreamGirls. She also appeared in a lot of movies like Sex and the City, Winged Creatures, The Three Stooges, Sing and Black Nativity among a few others. She has also been a part of reality shows like The Voice and The Voice UK. Lately, she appeared in the 2019 movie, Cats.

Also Read: LeBron James Reveals That His Emotional Kobe Bryant Tribute Was Not Planned

Also Read: Kobe Bryant's Pre-season Training Details With Great White Sharks Revealed By Ex-teammate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.