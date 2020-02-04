Beyonce To Zayn Malik; Musicians Who Separated From Their Band And Made It Big

Music is an art form and cultural activity which is a medium to get people together. There are many people in the music industry who entered the industry with their band. While these bands went on to become fan-favourites, they didn't happen to last too long. When a rock band or a music group eventually breaks up, not too many of its members go on to have solo successes. Here is a compilation of all music artists who have managed to break out as a solo artist and reached on the top on their own.

Beyonce

Beyonce referred to as the Goddess of Music, rose to fame in the late 1990s as the lead singer of Destiny’s Child, one of the best-selling girl groups of all the time. The girl band produced catchy girl-power tunes such as Independent Women, Pt. 1, Survivor, and sultry love songs like Cater 2 U. But while the Destiny’s Child was at the top, the members of the group planned to pursue solo projects after the release of its 2001 album Survivor.

Beyonce subsequently released her solo song, Dangerously in Love, which became a massive hit. As per reports, the diva realised that her solo album copies got more sold than while she was in the group. Hence, Beyonce worked alone. However, later she collaborated with her group again for the song Hurrah.

Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik auditioned as a solo contestant for the British music competition The X Factor in the year 2010. After getting eliminated as a solo contest, Zayn Malik was brought back in the competition, along with four other contestants, to form a boy band titled to be One Direction. The boy band was a massive hit and made several hit songs like Little Things, Nights Changes, Steal My Girl and many more.

However, as per reports Zayn Malik left the band due to creative differences and signed a solo recording contract with RCA Records. His debut solo album Mind of Mine and it's lead single Pillowtalk was a humungous hit. The album was number 1 in both the UK and US. Hence, Zayn Malik emerged out to be a successful solo artist after separating from One Direction. He is yet giving hit numbers to the music industry.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello’s story is similar to Zayn Malik’s. Camila Cabello rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony which was formed on The X Factor USA in the year 2012. She reportedly left the band due to creative differences. Camila Cabello after leaving Fifth Harmony gave hit solo numbers like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Bad Things, Senorita and many more. Her music has charted on the top of Billboard’s list several times.

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake rose to prominence as on one of the two lead vocalists and youngest member of NSYNC, which eventually became one of the best-selling boy bands of all the time. However, he later decided to separate from the band and began to adopt a more mature image as an artist with the release of his debut solo album Justified and included successful singles like Cry Me a River and Rock Your Body.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson also known as the King of Pop is regarded as one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century and one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music. Michael Jackson made his professional debut in 1964 with his elder brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5. However, he later began his solo career in 1971 and rose to solo stardom with his fifth studio album Off the Wall.

