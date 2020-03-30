The Debate
Beyonce's Casual Outfits You Should Totally Take Inspiration From

Music

Beyonce makes a style statement with every picture she posts on her Instagram account. Take notes of how to style your next outfit from the latter's casual look

Beyonce

Beyonce has a unique taste in fashion and surely knows how to pick the right outfit for herself. From her high-slit gowns to her casual outfits, the queen surely knows to make everyone stare. Here are some of Beyonce's casual outfits, that you could copy or take inspiration from, for making a style statement like the queen herself. 

Beyonce's photos Beyonce's Instagram,Beyonce's photos Beyonce's Instagram,Beyonce's photos Beyonce's Instagram

Beyonce slays the casual outfits like a queen

Also Read: Beyonce Vs Jennifer Lopez: Who Do You Think Aced The Bodycon/bodysuit Game?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce looked stunning in her polka dot crop-shirt and we loved how she paired it with black shorts. The yellow heels and her curly locks let down completed her outfit and she accessorized it with a pair of sunglasses and the red lipstick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Nobody could have pulled the all-black outfit better than Beyonce. The singer wore a full-sleeve black sweatshirt and paired it with black track pants. She completed her look with a cap and with her hair let down. 

Also Read: Beyonce Shares How She Manages Balance Between Public And Personal Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 Another casual outfit you could copy from Beyonce is how she paired her white shirt with a pair of denim shorts. Her hair was let down as usual and she also wore funky glasses that complimented her outfit. The stud earrings and her handbag, made her outfit look complete. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Another outfit that you could copy from Beyonce is her wearing a body-hugging red skirt and her plain white t-shirt. The oversized Vogue crop top looked stunning on the singer and we loved how she accessorized her look with gold ornaments. She carried a bag that matched the colour of her skirt and tied her hair in a knot, to complete her outfit. 

Also Read: List Of Beyonce's Sucessful World Tours That You Should Definitely Know About

Also Read: Beyonce And Jay Z's Throwback Pics And Videos Will Make Fans Root For Them

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

