Selena Williams To Winnie: Beyonce's 'Lemonade' Features Cameo Of Several Prominent Faces

The sixth studio album Lemonade, of the singing sensation Beyonce, was released back in April 2016. Lemonade consisted of some of her hit singles like Sorry, Hold Up, Formation and many more. Touted as an R&B album, Beyonce’s Lemonade was filled with tracks that covered a diverse range of genres in music like rock, hip hop, blues, funk, gospel and electronic. Lemonade was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Along with it, Beyonce’s album Lemonade also featured guest vocals from prominent artists like Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, and more. Not only that, but many popular celebrities made a cameo in her album. Here’s taking a closer look at the celebs that featured in Beyonce’s Lemonade.

Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams made a special appearance in Beyonce’s hit single Sorry. Released back in May 2016, Sorry is an R&B song that features rhythm created by bells, synthesizers and drum beats. Along with thumping beats, the catchy lyrics of the song were much appreciated by fans. Lyrically, Sorry revolves around the protagonist being cheated on by her lover and her ways if copying up with the infidelity.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow, America’s Next Top Model fame, has a rare skin condition called Vitiligo. She is known to have revolutionised catwalk and beauty standards. According to Winnie Harlow, she agreed to be the part of Beyonce’s squad of empowering black women within just two days’ notice. Winnie was diagnosed with a rare skin condition when she was just four and she reportedly dropped out of school due to severe bullying.

However, it didn’t stop her from becoming a successful model. Beyoncé’s track Freedom features her along with many other prominent faces. To thank Beyonce, Winnie also shared several appreciation posts for the singer saying that she will be ‘forever grateful’ to have given this opportunity.

Zendaya

Along with Winnie, Beyonce’s visual album features numerous inspirational black women who have been targeted at some point in their lives due to their skin colour or race. One of them being Zendaya. Beyonce’s extending support to these women and women empowerment is aptly outlined in the lyrics of her Freedom track. Zendaya took to Instagram, to share a BTS picture from the sets saying that it is one of the most beautiful things she has ever had the honour to be a part of.

