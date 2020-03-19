Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale, Says Her Heart Beats For Sidharth

It has been reported that the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which was expected to run for three months had to be cut short because of the coronavirus outbreak in India. However, netizens claim that the real reason behind Mujhse Shaadi Karoge going off-air is because of its TRP ratings being unsatisfactory. According to reports during the finale shoot of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill refused to choose a partner from amongst the men that she had chosen to participate in the show.

Reports claim that Shehnaaz Gill walked up to the stage and stated that she cannot choose a partner amongst the contestants. She explained that her heart beats for Sidharth Shukla and that nobody can take his place. Shehnaaz Gill reportedly walked out of the show after she made the declaration.

Shehnaaz Gill had confessed her love for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on multiple occasions on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Shehnaaz burst out in tears in front of actor Jay Bhanushali when he asked her if Sidharth Shukla is the reason why she cannot focus on the show. It had also been reported that the contestants were disappointed with her decision to walk out of the show.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s song

Fans of the stars claim that they love each other and have even started calling Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pair as SidNaaz. It was recently revealed that SidNaaz will feature in an upcoming song sung by singer Darshan Raval. After the first look poster of the song titled Bhula Dunga was released, fans of the pair came together to trend that hashtag ‘Bhula Dunga First Look’ on Twitter. It has been reported that the shooting of the video is concluded. However, the release date of the song hasn’t been disclosed yet.

