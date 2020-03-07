Shehnaaz Gill Confesses Her Love For Sidharth Shukla, Says Can't Fall In Love Again; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill has been very vocal about her feelings for Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The two shared an impeccable bond inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and made the netizens go gaga over their chemistry. Fans of the stars claim that they love each other and even started calling Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s pair as SidNaaz.

Despite Shehnaaz Gill dropping hints about being in love with Sidharth Shukla, fans have waited for the pair to finally come out and confirm their romance. Shehnaaz Gill recently went live from her Instagram and stated that she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

While this isn’t the first time that she has proclaimed her love for the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, she went on to say that she cannot fall in love again. Check out the statements made by Shehnaaz Gill about Sidharth Shukla on her live video.

Shehnaaz confesses her love for Sidharth Shukla

In her live video, Shehnaaz Gill stated that she understands that she isn’t being her own self as Sidharth Shukla is not present in the house with her. She further added when she entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, she had no feelings for anyone and that she did not have a boyfriend then.

She said that she went into the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell in love with Sidharth Shukla. The Punjabi singer surprised the audience when she said that she can’t fall in love again. Shehnaaz Gill, however, stated that the love she has for Sidharth Shukla is one-sided and that nothing can be done.

While, Sidharth Shukla has been attending events and is busy with a lot of interviews, while Shehnaaz Gill is locked inside the house. She is shooting for the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge along with Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla made the netizens go gaga after the two danced together at an award function.

