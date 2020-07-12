Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Songs That Have Vocals By Sudesh Bhosle

Sudesh Bhosale is known for his addicting voice, as per many fans of the singer. Over the years, he was known for singing exclusively for Amitabh Bachchan’s films. In an interview with a news publication, Sudesh Bhosale revealed that over the years he has received the most offers to be Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. He revealed that early on, he was super excited to sing in the actor’s voice.

It has been over 25 years since Sudesh Bhosale started singing for popular actors, out of which Big B is a standout. In the past, he was called as Bachchan’s voice as he matched Big B’s voice impeccably. According to the past interview, he revealed that he idolizes Amitabh and that led him to imitate Big B. He was noticed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal who later gave him several songs to sing. Here is a list of best hit songs that Sudesh Bhosale sang for Amitabh Bachchan-

Jumma Chumma from Hum

The fun song was voiced by Sudesh Bhosale. It was part of the film Hum which released back in 1991. The song was a hit when it released. Laxmikant-Pyarelal was the music director for the song.

Watch the video song-

Meri Makhna from Baghban

Meri Makhna from the film Baghban was voiced by Sudesh and Alka Yagnik. The film released in 2003 and was deemed a critically acclaimed film. The song was a ballad which captivated many.

Watch the video song-

Sona Sona from Major Saab

Sona Sona is another song voiced by the singer which was loved by fans. The song was seen in the film Major Saab. The song was penned by Anand Raj Anand, Dev Kohli and brought into life by music director Aadesh Shrivastav.

Watch the video song-

Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham

Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a fun party song which saw Amitabh Bachchan dancing to the tunes of the song. He was seen singing and swaying in the video song which released with the film in 2001. The song was brought together by music director Aadesh Shrivastav.

Watch the video song-

Promo Image Credits: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram and Hemant Kumar Mahale on Youtube

