Detroit 2 Release Date: Details About Big Sean's Upcoming Album With Complete Tracklist

Big Sean is one of the most popular rappers in the world. The American rapper, singer and songwriter are known for his several hit songs and albums over the years. The rapper had confirmed an album themed around his hometown Detroit way back in March 2020. As the upcoming album by Big Sean, Detroit 2 is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about Big Sean’s Detroit 2 release date. For all the people who are curious about Big Sean’s Detroit 2 release date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Big Sean's Detroit 2 release date

Big Sean’s latest album Detroit 2 will be dropping on September 4, 2020. Big Sean recently took to his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. He captioned the picture as, “My fifth album #Detroit2 September 4th 🌎✊🏾🌹🖤 🌟 🙏🏾” As he shared the news with his fans, a lot of people showed their excitement in the comments section of the post. Here is a look at Big Sean’s Instagram post about Detroit 2 release date.

Big Sean's Detroit 2

Big Sean released the first single from the album recently. The song titled Deep Reverence features the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The full album will be dropping tomorrow. The album is a follow up to his 2012 album Detroit. There are plenty of fellow Detroit rappers featuring in the album including guest spots by Detroiters Eminem, Royce da 5'9", Stevie Wonder, Dwele and more. The track Friday Night Cypher a host of rappers including Eminem, Royce, Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego and Sada Baby. Here is a look at the complete Detroit 2 tracklist.

Detroit 2 tracklist

Why Would I Stop? Lucky Me Deep Reverence ft. Nipsey Hussle Wolves ft. Post Malone Body Language ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko Story by Dave Chappelle Harder Than My Demons Everything That’s Missing ft. Dwele ZTFO Guard Your Heart ft. Anderson .Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale Respect It ft. Young Thug & Hit-Boy Lithuania ft. Travis Scott Full Circle ft. Key Wane & Diddy Time In ft. TWENTY88 Story by Erykah Badu FEED The Baddest Don Life ft. Lil Wayne Friday Night Cypher ft. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5’9” & Eminem Story by Stevie Wonder Still I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy

