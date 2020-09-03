Big Sean & Jhene Aiko's Chemistry In 'Body Language' Teaser Has Fans Asking Them To Marry

Big Sean recently released the teaser of his new song called Body Language. However, what grabbed attention in the video, was his chemistry with Jhene Aiko. Fans seemed excited to see them paired up on the screen and asked them to tie the knot. Here's what this is about.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko's Body Language teaser got fans excited

Big Sean posted a couple of pictures of him and Jhene Aiko. The couple were dressed in rainbow tie-dye sweatshirts, the same ones they were donning in the teaser. They were sitting in the back of the car and posing for the camera. Adding a caption, Big Sean said, "Twinning twin flame ðŸ’™ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ¥°". Take a look:

Fans were as much excited for the stills as for the teaser. One commented, "You and jhené are literally perfect bro" while another said, "y’all are so cute". One fan even asked the rappers to tie the knot, "Get married already".

Big Sean is all set to release his latest single with Jhene Aiko. The two seems to be going strong and the proof is their beautiful chemistry in the Body Language teaser video. Sean posted the video on his Instagram account and added in the caption, "when it’s just me n you cruising on the PCH, the days I wish I could put on loop. This a classic Detroit song I flipped, (Soulful Moaning) and JheneÌ n Ty took it to that master level! ðŸŒðŸŒ¹ðŸ’™". Take a look:

Fans took to the comment section to express their excitement and support for Body Language. While one said, "I love everything about this visual â¤ï¸" another said, "This is going to be the album of the year for sure... ". Check out the comments here:

The Body Language teaser has a new unique video. In it, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are seen getting cosy inside their car which is being washed at a big automatic carwash shop. The scene then changes as the duo drives out to the sea beach and spend some lovely moments together. They carve their initials on the sand together and sit on the rocks watching the waves crash on the shore.

The Body Language teaser promises a song with a rhythmic beat and beautiful, slow music. The videography and has been done by Dev Will, a popular photographer and filmmaker. The latter has also worked with Black Milk, ZeeloperZ and many others.

