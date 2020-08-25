Big Sean's Latest Album 'Detroit 2' To Release On September 4

Big Sean had confirmed an album themed around his hometown Detroit back in March 2020. Ever since then, fans of the Michigan-based rapper-songwriter had been waiting for him to share some details about the album. Now, Big Sean finally took to his social media and announced that his album titled Detroit 2 will be debuting worldwide on September 4, 2020. On August 24, 2020, the rapper had shared that he was done with the dubbing of the album and the album is currently in the mixing stage. Interestingly, the merchandise related to the album like T-shirts, hoodies, face masks, caps and tote bags has already gone live on sale at Big Sean's official website.

Also read: BTS Share Fun, Relaxed ‘B-Side’ Music Video For New Single ‘Dynamite’; Watch

Big Sean's Detroit 2

Also read: BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Tease About Collab 'Ice Cream' Through First-ever Video Call

The Grammy-nominated star, having over 11 billion worldwide streams and over 2 billion YouTube views had announced the title of his upcoming album on his birthday back in March 2020. The September 2020 release dare is just a few days shy from Big Sean's original Detroit mixtape release date which featured an extended list of artists like French Montana, Juicy J and Kendrick Lamar. This time around, Genius reports that Detroit 2 will feature artists like Nipsey Hussle, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kanye West, Meek Mill, Young Thug, Chris Brown and 21 Savage. Out of these, Nipsey Hussle's track with Big Sean for Detroit 2 titled Deep Reverence has been already released on the latter's YouTube channels and other mainstream music streaming platforms. Check out the song below -

Also read: Jung Hae-In All Set To Star In A Korean Drama Alongside Blackpink's Jisoo: Reports

The upcoming Detroit 2 album is being released via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings. Whereas, the album can also be pre-saved on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The album was previously hinted to coincide with this year's Coachella which was set for April 2020 but was ultimately pushed back to October due to COVID-19. This will mark Big Sean's first solo full-length album since I Decided which released back in 2017, which was his third platinum record since becoming a breakout star with 2011's Finally Famous. It is expected that Deep Reverence will not be the only track Big Sean reveals before the album drops and he will be releasing a few other tracks before releasing the full album.

Also read: Justin Townes Earle, The American Singer-songwriter, Passes Away At Age 38

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.