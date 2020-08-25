BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez's 'Ice Cream' Has A Connection With BTS' 'Dynamite', Find Out

K-pop fans seem to be having the time of their lives with new releases by BTS and BLACKPINK. Not only that but also the latter is collaborating with Selena Gomez which only adds to the excitement of the fans. Recently, however, there seems to be a connection between BLACKPINK and Selena's Ice Cream and BTS' Dynamite MV. Here's what this is about.

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's has a connection with BTS

Not many may have noticed but there might be a connection between BTS' Dynamite MV and BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez's Ice cream. In BTS' Dynamite MV and also in the B-side video, a white cream truck was spotted in it. It has a big pink dollop of ice cream on top and had 'Dynamite' written in colourful letters on the side.

Image credit: still from Dynamite on YouTube

Something similar was spotted in Selena Gomez's profile. She had posted the license plate of a truck with the name 'Selpink'. It looks almost identical to the one BTS used in their Dynamite video. Not only that, but BLACKPINK and Selena's Ice Cream indicate that they might also take on a retro theme for their music video much like BTS' Dynamite.

In other news, recently BLACKPINK released a video of their video chat with Selena Gomez. While the girl band gushed over Selena, the latter said that she is "stoked" and is a fan of the K-pop band. She also added that the collaboration is like a big dream for her and BLACKPINK could not contain their excitement at the statement. Take a look here:

Rose and Jisoo also posted the clip on their own Instagram account. While one had captioned it, "Sweetest video call with @selenagomez ðŸŽ€ Can’t wait for you guys to hear this ðŸ’ž", the other said, "Let's goðŸ¦#icecream ðŸ¦@blackpinkofficial @selenagomez". Meanwhile, both the K-pop band and Selena have shared music art of Ice Cream.

Ice Cream is all set to release on August 28 this year. The song marks the second part of BLACKPINK's three phases. While they had earlier released another song, How You Like That, Ice Cream is their first collaboration with the international pop star, Selena Gomez. BLINKS and Selenators, the fans of BLACKPINK and Selena, cannot help but be excited over their work together.

SELPINK COLLAB ISN'T JUST A COLLAB. IT'S NOT JUST A PHASE. IT'S A LIFESTYLE. A MOMENT IN TIME. IT'S IN EVERY PART OF OUR SOULS. IT'S THE AIR WE BREATHE. IT'S THE SMILE YOU GIVE TO PEOPLE YOU LOVE. IT'S IN EVERY FIBER OF OUR BEING. SELPINK IS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/7lUdYhlKog — ðšð§ðð²ðŸ¦ (@neopinx) August 24, 2020

SELPINK I AM SO PROUD OF YOU. WE FIGHT, WE MARCH, WE AIM FOR #1. WE WILL STRIVE, HOW YOU LIKE THAT BLINKS? SELENATORS AND BLINKS UNITE. SELPINK IS COMING. SELPINK IS THE FUTURE. SELPINK IS HERE. WE NOW WAIT FOR THE COLLAB OF THE CENTURY! — mäy (@sehunwif9) August 24, 2020

SELPINK. I AM SO PROUD OF YOU. AFTER ALL THESE YEARS OF PROVING YOUR LEGACY IN EVERY WAY POSSIBLE, AND MOVING A GENERATION OF BOTH PEOPLE AND WOMEN TO BECOME JUST LIKE YOU, YOU HAVE OBTAINED THE #1 SPOT WHICH YOU ARE SO LONG OVERDUE FOR. — adz â™• (@thankyouchu) August 24, 2020

Image credits: BLACKPINK Instagram, Selena Gomez Instagram, BTS Instagram

