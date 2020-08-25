Neha Kakkar And Parmish Verma's New Song 'Diamond Da Challa' Raises Expectations

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar and Punjabi actor Parmish Verma have joined forces for a new song called Diamond Da Challa. The duo recently released the poster of their song, revealing its release on August 26 worldwide. Both the artists are already a known name in their respective industry and their collaboration news came as a surprise to fans.

The music of the song has been given by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics are penned by Vicky Sandhu. The music video of Diamond Da Challa is directed by Gurinder Bawa. Many of their fans have shown their immense appreciation and are eagerly waiting for the release of their new song.

Fan reactions to Neha Kakkar's Diamond Da Challa song

Parmish Verma is an Indian actor, singer & video director who primarily works in the Punjabi film industry. he rose to fame after directing the MV of Ninja's song titled Thokda Reha. He was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama, Jinde Meriye while he will next be seen in the movie Shudai.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar has given her audience some new tracks to listen to over the lockdown period as well. Fans are now waiting to see Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's fresh pair romancing on-screen in their latest song. Take a look at all the fan reactions for her new song that is all set to release on August 26.

Neha Kakkar's latest songs

Neha Kakkar announced the release of her 3 songs named Bheegi Bheegi, Moscow Suka as well as Jinke Liye recently during the lockdown. She released Bheegi Bheegi recently, while her song Moscow Suka released on her YouTube channel on April 14, and Jinke Liye released in March. She even conducted a live Instagram session for her fans in April where she sang their favourite songs live.

Promo Image courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram

