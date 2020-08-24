Justin Townes Earle, The American Singer-songwriter, Passes Away At Age 38

American singer and songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away at age 38 on August 23, 2020. The news of his demise was announced by his representative through the singer’s official Facebook page. The reason for his death hasn’t been stated yet by Justin’s family or a representative yet.

Justin Townes Earle’s sad demise

In the post shared, it is stated that the family of the singer is ‘tremendously saddened’ for passing on the news to those who have ‘relied’ on Justin’s music and lyrics. The family hope that his music continues to ‘guide’ his followers on their journey. They broke the news adding a few soulful lyrics that were penned down by the late singer.

It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.

You will be missed dearly Justin 💔 “I've crossed oceans

Fought freezing rain and blowing sand

I've crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers

Just looking for a place to land”

Justin Townes Earle's career

Justin began his career by being a part of two Nashville bands namely the Distributors and Swindlers. He also served time as guitarist and keyboardist for his father’s band called the Dukes. In the year 2007, he went on to release a six-song EP namely Yuma which garnered him a contract with Bloodshot Records and released an album titled The Good Life.

Which was then followed by albums like Midnight at The Movies, Harlem River Blues and more. The singer has also featured in an episode of the HBO television series Treme with his father. The Americana Music Award winner also contributed a cover of Maybe Baby on the 2011 tribute album Rave On Buddy Holly.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Justin received his middle name to honour his father’s mentor Townes van Zandt. He dropped out of school and was occasionally touring and working with his father. He then later moved to eastern Tennessee to work with other songwriters. He is now survived by his parents, wife, a daughter and a son.

