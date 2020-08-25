BTS Share Fun, Relaxed ‘B-Side’ Music Video For New Single ‘Dynamite’; Watch

Only after four days of releasing BTS’ Dynamite, makers at BigHit has released a fun, more relaxed version of the record-breaking track. The music video, B-Side is the whole of Dynamite MV but from different angles and bloopers of BTS members. The group members Kim Namjoon, Min Yoongi, Kim Seok Jin, Kim Taehyung, Park Jimin, Jeon Jungkoook, Jung Hoseok are seen having fun and being goofy in the B-Side music video.

BTS' Dynamite's B-Side version shows more 'relaxed' BTS

The playful version Dynamite starts off with the youngest member Jeon Jungkook’s verse. He is in a room, trying to figure the steps as he slowly groves to the music. Followed by leader Namjoon, he can be seen dancing to the peppy beats holding two vinyl albums. Next is Hoseok, who is seen inside a diner. Cut to the first blooper, Jungkook is seen eating a doughnut and members are guiding him the exact camera to look at. Jimin’s hook line and steps which are shown in a wide-angle in the original MV are shown up-close in this one. On the other hand, there is Taehyung, whose expressions are quite the same in the B-Side MV, however, there is location change in the recent video shared by the band.

The next blooper covered in the B-Side MV is Suga missing the basket, and free-styling some dance moves with RM in BTS' new song. Cut to Jimin’s classic body rotation but he ends up falling on the floor in BTS Dynamite MV. During the main verse, the group is seen goofing around dancing with random steps, during the song. There is another shot which was shot from a wide-angle but B-Side had a closer look, that is of Jin jamming to the song outside a door and Suga calling him in BTS' new song.

The MV was a never-explored-before concept by the septet band members. All the members were seen in a relaxed state. Towards the end as well, the maknae line is seen copying a popular Korean meme. Apart from that, the end cut shows the members trying to get the main dance choreography right. Several fans loved the concept and Dynamite B-Side raised the trends when it released yesterday that is August 24, 2020.

Watch BTS' Dynamite's B-Side version here

