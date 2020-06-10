Billie Eilish's Remix Songs That You Probably Haven't Heard Before; Check Them Out

Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age including 5 Grammy awards. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and was named as the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019 as well.

Her songs like All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play are some of the many tracks with which she made a mark in the music industry. Take a look at some of the remixes of her top hit songs which you probably haven't heard before.

Billie Eilish's remix songs:

Bad Guy Remix

Bad Guy is a peppy number that is perfect for a karaoke night. The song showcases Billie's perfect husky voice matching up to the vibe of the song. The song is loved worldwide because of the way it has been recorded which gives it a uniquely raw and dark vibe as well.

The song received much more hype than it already had when Billie released the song collaborated with one of her favourite artists, Justin Bieber. Check out another unique remix version of the song by Patrick Reza.

Bellyache remix

The song Bellyache is one midtempo number where the music is a combination of R&B, hip hop, deep house and Latin macabre. Even though the lyrics of the song is written in the perception of a murderer, regardless the song is very much peppy and a hit amongst her target audience. The lyrics of the song are hilariously used as image captions by teens quite often on social media. Check out a remix of the song mixed by Marian Hill.

Bury a friend Remix

Billie's debut album titled When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? received a lot of love from her fans as well as the music critics. The song Bury a Friend is one such song from the album. Even though the actual music video had a spooky vibe, this remix is far away from any kind of horror. Check out the remix of Bury a Friend by Elijah Hill.

When The Party's Over Remix

When the Party's Over was released in 2018. The song is written and produced by Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell. The song has been featured in many movies including the last episode of season three of Riverdale, the Resident, Batwoman, and On my Block. Check out the remix of the song by Felix Cartal.

