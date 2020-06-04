Billie Eilish's Songs And Their Famous Song Lyrics Decoded By The Singer Herself; Watch

The 18-year-old American singer Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age including 5 Grammy awards. She has sung many record-breaking songs with the latest being No Time To Die. Check out the times the Billboard-topping singer decoded the meaning of some of her most viewed songs.

When the party's over lyrics decoded

When the party's over is written and produced by Billie Eilish's brother Finneas O'Connell. The song was released in 2018 and saw an amusing video indicating that the 18-year-old is a fan of visual arts. The song has been featured in many movies including the last episode of season three of Riverdale, the Resident, Batwoman, and On my Block. Check out the video where Billie speaks about the meaning of her song and what the lyrics mean.

idontwannabeyouanymore lyrics decoded

Billie Eilish's vertical video song titled idontwannabeyouanymore was released in 2017 in which the singer can be seen singing the song to herself. The lyrics of the song is all about what she hates about herself. The song has an old soul feel to it. Check out the time Billie decoded the meaning of this song.

Bury a friend lyrics decoded

After releasing an array of singles, Billie released her debut album titled When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The song Bury a Friend has a spooky video. In the video below, Billie is decoding the meaning of her horror-film inspired song. The dark lyrics of the song is all about a monster that is under her bed.

Bad Guy lyrics decoded

Bad Guy showcases Billie's perfect husky voice matching up to the vibe of the song. The song is widely loved because of the way it has been recorded as well as the raw and dark song composition. The song is from her debut album named When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The video showcases imageries like bruised knees, disembodied heads and pigeons landing on a man. See the meaning of Billie's record-breaking song Bad Guy.

