Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body-shamers Who Called Her 'fat'; Says 'This Is How I Look'

Billie Eilish has time and again shut down haters who body-shamed her. The Grammy-winning singer was earlier targeted when one of her pictures in tank top went viral on the internet. In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish shared her take about the viral photos of her in a nude tank top. The actor was asked about the biggest rumour she had heard about her.

Billie Eilish said that there was this picture of her where she was running to her brother’s house on a 110-degree day in a tank top and people commented that, ‘Damn, Billie got fat!’ and she was like this is how she look and it’s just that people have never seen her like this before. The singer added that she loves when people relate to her and tell her that she makes them feel comfortable in their bodies. Billie also informed that if she can do anything, she wants to do it for people. In an earlier interview with Forbes, She said that no one has the opportunity to judge what one’s body looks like. She added she wants layers and layers on her body, she likes to be mysterious.

Billie Eilish opens up about body shaming

Earlier, Billie Eilish took a powerful stance at body shaming during the opening night of her Where Do We Go World tour in Miami commenting on the double standards that women face. During the concert, Billie shared a video interlude of her taking off her top to make a statement about self-empowerment and the judgement women face.

The singer added, "Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me. While I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sighs of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.” Billie Eilish continued, "The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted? If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a s***. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?".

.@BillieEilish showed off her body in visuals during an interlude at her concert in Miami. pic.twitter.com/zhj3lHNH4b — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2020

