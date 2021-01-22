Pharrell Williams Aims To Collaborate With 1,00,000 Students; Read

Pharrell Williams needs no introduction in the world of rapping and hip hop. He has created and sung several hit songs and his music has reached to audiences all over the world and has collaborated with several other popular artists on many occasions. Having done that, he now has eyes on young talents that may have a potential to make it big in the world of music. The singer has now started an initiative which would give a platform to 1,00,000 young students who want to make it big in the world of music. Here is what you need to know.

Pharrell William’s educational collaboration with 1,00,000 students

Pharrell Williams has come up with a massive initiative that would involve an ocean of young, aspiring students. Having teamed up with Georgia Institute of Technology, Williams will be working with around 1,00,000 students in a creative collaboration, according to allhiphop.com. The artist’s non-profit organisation ‘YELLOW’ has launched this initiative called ‘Your voice, your power’. The initiative encourages students to raise and share their voices by the power of music. The artist and the institute have in turn partnered with Amazon to reach out to the huge said number of students.

The initiative reportedly contains five modules with lesson plans, which aims to teach the young students how to code music. The young students would be remixing Pharrell Williams’ Entrepreneur song to raise their own voice on the importance of social justice and racial equality. Williams himself gave his insight into the initiative in a statement to the media by saying that ‘YELLOW’ believes that “education is a pathway to success”. He then emphasised on the importance of getting young children ready and teaching them skills that would benefit them in the future. The remixes by the students will be apparently judged by top music professionals and selections will be made accordingly.

Apart from music, Pharrell Williams has also been closely related to the world of films. Along with being the music composer of the animated films in the Despicable Me franchise, he has also made a few cameos in films projects like Black is King and others. His latest film venture is North Hollywood.

