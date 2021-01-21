Parth Samthaan's New Song 'Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham' Is About Finding Love Even In Chaos

Parth Samthaan and Khushali Kumar featuring in a new soulful music video Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham has released on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Crooned by Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal, the lyrics of this heart touching song is penned down by Javed Akhtar. The music video of Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham is all about unconditional love and romance.

This heart-wrenching song articulates the story of a girl and a boy who like each other in acting school and express their love for each other. Later, the boy travels to Mumbai to become a famous actor while the girl goes on to live a simple life and works at a hotel. One day news about the boy travelling to Goa for a shoot surfaced on the television, on hearing this, the girl was super excited as he would be staying in the same hotel she works in.

As the boy gets into the hotel, the girl goes on to greet him with a bouquet of flowers but thinking about his personality, he ignores her. The girl is left heartbroken and sobs until her friends try and pacify her. She later goes into his room to clear all the mess as they are having a party. The boy’s guest goes on to trouble her by giving her extra cleaning work. He feels bad about it and tries to talk to her but his director tells him not to talk to such people.

Towards the end of the video, in so much of chaos, he goes on to realise what’s important and soon throws away the script and runs towards her to express his feeling. The video ends with them being happy with each other. The song's lyrics trace the feeling of keeping up with the promise of true love. Watch the video below.

Fans have been going gaga over this video. They lauded the duo with heaps of praise for their acting skills and storyline. Netizens could not stop gushing over how addictive the music video, while some were gushing about the lyrics. One of the users said, “because of parth I'm listening to this song and I'm grateful to him coz this song is so beautiful”. While the other one said, “Such an amazing song with mesmerizing voices of jubin and tulsi”. Check out a few comments below.

