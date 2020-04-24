Billie Eilish Facing Shade Thrown At Her By One Direction Fans

Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers, especially during recent times. Lately, Billie Eilish has been facing backlash from One Direction fans after she liked a meme that insulted Louis Tomlinson and praised Zayn Malik. Everybody knows that the ‘cancel’ culture has dominated the internet in the past few years. Sometimes, even celebrities are called out on a problematic action or comment. Other times, it is also because fans take things out of context. Read ahead to know more-

One Direction fandom throws shade at Billie Eilish

when you move and the snapchat filter comes off pic.twitter.com/JhrLYGWiWd — me + jess day (@livedpr) March 27, 2020

On March 28, 2020, Billie Eilish liked a One Direction meme on an Instagram account, from her own official Instagram handle. The meme said, “when you move and the snapchat filter comes off”, and alongside a clip of One Direction’s popular song, You & I, where Zayn transforms into Louis mid-song. Fans noticed a 'like' from Billie Eilish’s official handle and began to call out on her. One Direction got ‘#BillieEilishIsOverParty’ trending on Twitter.

hello everyone i'm back with my latest edits🤗😁

hope you guys like😉❤

it I made it with all my heart😆@billieeilish #BillieEilishisoverparty #BillieEilish pic.twitter.com/H8PSxS6eDc — Sdh047 (@Multifa22593697) April 23, 2020

Billie Eilish is ugly. That's why I'm introducing my personal black list of celebrities whom you should not follow under any circumstances. If you do, then you aren't sophisticated enough for me and I WILL unfollow. She's pure decline. #avblacklist #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/iVbsg35VIu — Anatoly Voronin 🔪💵💄👠🕶️🚬♥️ (@qorachius) April 22, 2020

The reason people are mad about Billie liking a meme is because she (rightfully) is so big on not being nasty about people’s looks, and yet she’s doing the same thing. I like her & I’m not going to cancel her, but at least understand why people are upset #BillieEilishisoverparty — Katie Wainwright (@katiejade234) March 30, 2020

Where most of the One Direction fans are throwing shade at Billie Eilish, there are many BE fans who have her back.

are you guys literally cancelling billie for liking a meme?what kind of bullshit is this- #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/aTGcwnMz2A — ｙｏｏｎｇｉ⁷ (@iluvyoongo) March 29, 2020

did the intellectuals who created #BillieEilishisoverparty ever think that billie liked the post not because of the meme but because of the caption that reads: "y'all didn't have to do louis like that"?? i swear you people just live to cancel others because they breath pic.twitter.com/tEclcbD7R6 — — sydney 🦕 (@7Osyd) March 29, 2020

Oh my god!! Why tf is #BillieEilishisoverparty even a hashtag??? She liked a meme! Probably something she saw on her Instagram explore page and she could've either liked it by accident or liked it on purpose and if it was on purpose, get over it! She literally liked a meme, chill — Ahava✌ (@spidey99multi) March 30, 2020

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are one of the most popular and talented sibling pairs in the music industry. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful in her acceptance speech. Billie Eilish has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly. She always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. However, Billie Eilish is still left to comment on the issue created.

