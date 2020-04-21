Billie Eilish’s Best Fangirl Moments That Will Leave Fans In Awe

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are one of the most popular and talented sibling pairs in the music industry. Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers, especially during recent times. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful in her acceptance speech. Billie Eilish has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly. She always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. However, she too, like most normal people, has had her fangirl moments from time to time. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish Lit Up John Krasinki's Virtual Prom For Class Of 2020; Watch

Billie Eilish’s best fangirl moments

Billie Eilish is clearly seen having a fangirl moment in this picture with the Earthgang. She captioned the image, “been a fan of these two for a minute.. shit is surreal that they’re coming with me on this tour 🐍 EU/UK WE GOING KRAZY”

Also Read | Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Got Her The Fame She Deserved

Billie Eilish was very happy when she got to sing her favourite song with Jared Leto, on stage. Billie Eilish captioned the picture, “THIS WAS MY FAVORITE SONG WHEN I WAS 7 YEARS OLD AND @jaredleto HAD ME COME OUT AND SING IT WITH HIM TONIGHT WOWOWOWOWOW @30secondstomars THANK YOU”.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Music Till Date Shows That She Does Not Conform To A Single Genre

Billie Eilish is seen having her fangirl moment as she thanks Joe Armstrong for making her what she is today. She expressed her feelings through an adorable caption, that said, “this day was unreal to me.. genuinely cant hand enough credit to this man for helping me become the person i am. my brother and i shit our pants when billie and his family came to our show. getting to shoot this was a peak in my life. thank you @rollingstone @billiejoearmstrong go read the article/watch da video”.

Also Read | Times When Billie Eilish Opened Up About Body Image Issues; Read

Billie Eilish looks extremely happy in this picture with her mentor, Avril Lavigne. Billie is thanking her and enjoying the fangirl moment. She captioned this picture, “THANK YOU FOR MAKING ME WHAT I AM”.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.