Billie Eilish Has These Celebrity Fans Admiring Her Remarkable Work

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell are one of the most popular and talented sibling pairs in the music industry. Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers, especially during recent times. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful in her acceptance speech. Billie Eilish has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly. She always says that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. Among other people, many of the celebrities are also huge fans of Billie Eilish. Read ahead to know more-

Billie Eilish has these celebrities as her fans

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish, who has always been a huge Justin Bieber fan, finally met Justin at the Coachella 2019 in April. Just after a few months, he hopped on a remix for one of her songs. Recently, Justin Bieber was seen praising her in interviews and expressing how impressed he is by her. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two to release a track together.

Lana Del Rey

People have often compared Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey with each other. However, the Bury A Friend singer spoke to a leading entertainment daily on the subject and said that drawing a comparison just disrespectful. Both the artists have an incredible voice and have excelled in their own way, she added. She also said that she is extremely happy about the fact that they got to meet a couple of times.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry has often expressed how impressed she is with Billie Eilish during various interviews. Recently she even posted the picture of the two on her official Instagram handle. Throwing all her love at Billie, she gave the picture an adorable caption. The caption read, “we must protect @wherearetheavocados, beings like her don’t enter our orbit often 💚”

Julia Roberts

In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Julia Roberts said that Billie Eilish is everything. Julia loves the fact that Eilish collaborates with her brother Finneas to make incredible music that she's fallen in love with. She posted an extremely candid picture with Billie, giving the picture an adorable caption. The caption read, “I ♥️ Billie Eilish.”.

