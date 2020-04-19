Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Got Her The Fame She Deserved

Billie Eilish earned recognition all over the globe after bagging 5 awards at the Grammy's. A number of well-known professionals of the music industry got to know about the youngster’s singing talents. This was her first studio album and a number of her songs dominated the Billboard Hot 100. Her songs like When the Party's Over, Bury a Friend, "Wish You Were Gay, Xanny, Everything I Wanted and Bad Guy certainly managed to maintain valuable positions at the hot 100 tracklists. Read more about Billie Eilish’s, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? fan reactions

Fans of the singer have been very vocal when it comes to her songs and what they feel about the same. Here are some of the reactions to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Is yours. We made this album in my tiny bedroom in our parents house. I love Billie Eilish. She’s my favorite artist and my best friend. I feel lucky every day but I feel especially lucky today pic.twitter.com/BOrfmVd8SD — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 29, 2019

when we all fall asleep, where do we go?

one of my favorite albums of all time https://t.co/Thx66NzO06 — Nneoma (@Mbachustephanie) April 12, 2020

1 year ago today, @billieeilish's 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 313,000 sold.



It ranked #1 on the year end chart and swept the Big 4 at the GRAMMYs, making Billie the youngest artist in history to achieve these milestones. — chart data (@chartdata) April 13, 2020

Billie Eilish news

On the professional front, Billie will voice out the title song for No Time To Die. The singer was roped in for the James Bond title track just after she won five collective awards at the Grammys. The singer has shared a post on her social media regarding the same. Her fans were extremely happy to see their favourite singer voice for an iconic movie.

