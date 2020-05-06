Details About Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell's Music Career

Billie Eilish has been one of the most prominent stars in the industry. She managed to establish herself as a music veteran by releasing her debut album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Her fans have been extremely loyal to her as they keep pouring love at anything she does. A number of her fans also didn’t know that Billie Eilish has a brother who is also into music. Finneas O’Connell is a popular musician who goes by the mononym FINNEAS as a solo artist. In the year 2019, he released his debut EP, Blood Harmony that certainly attracted a lot of attention towards him. Read more to know about Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

Also Read | Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Collaborate For New Song 'Stuck With U'

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Love For Hair Colour Can Be See Through Her Instagram Posts

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell have managed to prove their excellence to the music industry. According to Billie’s song credits, Finneas has co-written almost all her songs. He's chameleonic, with a goal to think out of the box and execute other artists' visions. Since the release of Billie and his own album, Finneas has been working with other pop stars like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Halsey, and Tove Lo. Finneas has also taken a step into the film industry by playing a prominent role in independent film, Life Inside Out and the musical comedy-drama series, Glee.

Also Read | Before Billie Eilish, These Pop Stars Became Hugely Famous In Their Teens

On the professional end, Billie got the opportunity to sing the title song for No Time To Die. The singer was roped in for the James Bond title track just after she managed to win 5 collective awards at the Grammys. The singer has shared a post on her social media regarding the same. Her fans were extremely happy to see their favourite singer step into the mainstream media like Hollywood.

Also Read | Billie Eilish And Her Brother Finneas O'Connell Funny Moments Together

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas O'Connell: All You Need To Know About The Young Star

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.