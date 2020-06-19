Billie Eilish Gets A Three-year Restraining Order Against A Trespasser; Read Details Here

Singer Billie Eilish recently got a restraining order against a man who repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles Home, according to a news portal. The 18-year-old singer currently lives with her parents in their home and therefore was concerned with the man's behaviour. The trespasser was spotted several times and therefore Billie Eilish and her parents called for a restraining order.

Billie Eilish has got a three-year restraining order against trespasser

A court hearing was conducted via phone call for which Billie Eilish was present along with her parents. The trespasser was identified as Prenell Rousseau, who is 24 years old. The judge approved the restraining order giving the trespasser a 3-year restraining order. This is an order to prevent him from attempting to contact or come within 100 yards of the pop star or her parents. The order further states that it prevents Prenell from assaulting or harassing her or her family, and also prevents him from coming around her workplace.

A news portal claimed that during the first attempt of trespassing Prenell rang the doorbell to Billie Eilish’s house. Her father was the first to answer the door and through a surveillance camera, he checked upon him. Prenell then asked if Billie Eilish lives in the particular house, however, Billie Eilish’s father denied saying that the pop star does not live there and that Prenell has got the wrong house.

However, despite multiple attempts, Prenell was persistent and stayed back. It was also mentioned that Billie Eilish’s father waited for the authorities to arrive and kept a close watch on Prenell. During this time, Prenell sat on their Porch and began reading a book. Billie Eilish’s father continued to ask him to leave, however, Prenell simply refused to do so, according to a news portal.

Billie Eilish was present during the hearing and quoted saying that Rousseau displayed erratic behaviour, in one of her court documents. Billie Eilish's attorney asked for a 5-year restraining order however the judge settled on 3 on the grounds that Prenell had made no attempt to directly contact Billie Eilish or her family members. However, the judge claimed that the order will be amended or extended if necessary, according to a news portal.

