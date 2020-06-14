Popular Artists With Whom Fans Would Love To See Billie Eilish Collab Next; See List Here

Billie Eilish is among the most prominent singers in the world today. The American sensation, singer and songwriter, Billie Eilish has many times thanked her brother for always being supportive and helpful in her acceptance speech. She has a huge fan base and is loved by them whole-heartedly.

She always said that her fans and audience make her more confident and graceful in performing for them and reach new levels in life. Although, most of her songs have been popular collabs with only her brother, below mentioned are some artists with whom fans would love to see her collab for her future albums-

Billie Eilish’s collaborations that fans would love to see

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa is an English singer and songwriter. After working as a model, she signed with Warner Music Group in 2015 and released her self-titled debut album in 2017.

The album peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart and yielded nine singles, including Be the One and IDGAF, and the UK number-one single New Rules, which also peaked at number six in the US. In 2018, Lipa won the Brit Awards for British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act. Both, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa are very popular among the current generation and fans will go gaga if they collaborate with each other.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Alison Swift, commonly known as Taylor Swift, is one of the finest American singers and songwriters. She is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Having sold more than 50 million albums, including 37 million in the US, Swift is one of the world's best-selling music artists and the highest-earning female musician.

Being one of the biggest music sensations, Taylor Swift has given the world songs of every genre. Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift’s collaboration will surely set the stage on fire.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Popular for his heartfelt soulful songs, Shawn gained a following in 2013, posting song covers on the video-sharing application Vine. Shawn Mendes has won 13 SOCAN awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, eight Juno Awards, eight iHeartRadio MMVAs, two American Music Awards, and received three Grammy Award nominations.

In 2018, Time named Mendes as one of the 100 most influential people in the world on their annual list. Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes’s collaboration will definitely take the music industry to a new level all-together.

