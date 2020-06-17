Billie Eilish's Pictures & Videos From Her Childhood That Will Make You Adore Her

Billie Eilish has garnered a lot of accolades in her career at a very young age including 5 Grammy awards. The Bad Guy singer has broken many music records with her songs and was named as the Billboard Woman of the Year in 2019 as well.

Her songs like All the good girls go to hell, Ocean Eyes, You should see me in a crown, Bellyache, Hostage, and Come out and play are some of the many tracks with which she made a mark in the music industry. Take a look at some of the videos that Billie shared from her childhood.

Billie Eilish's childhood pictures and videos

This is the video from when Billie was quite young and she made a video where she is putting on a skit showing her talent skills. Since childhood, Billie has been making songs and playing the guitar and this video that she vlogged while she was a kid is simply adorable. One can see young Billie playing with piano since she could even walk and talk. We can also find her brother and record producer Finneas O'Connell playing with her as well.

Billie's love for the black colour is clearly visible from this pic where she looks like a rockstar with headgear and matching top and trousers. She has certainly kept her dressing sense the same from when she was a child. Nowadays we often see Billie's love for similar kind of co-ord sets which she launched from her own designer label.

Billie shared another video from when she was playing a song on the piano. She seems like she is around 11-12 years old in this picture where she is sitting in front of the piano and playing like a pro.

Billie tweeted about a radio show that she initiated while in lockdown. She could be seen as an adorable 2-3-year-old with her dad in this tweet. Take a look at the picture Billie tweeted when she went on a radio show with her dad during the current lockdown. She did two episodes of her "me & dad radio" parts as of now.

