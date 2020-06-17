Billie Eilish's Pics With Picturesque Sky Views Are A Photography Lover's Dream

The 18-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is widely popular for her quirky music videos, her unique songs, as well as her eccentric dressing sense. The young artist has become successful in quite a short time where she has won 5 Grammy awards as of now.

Many people are aware that she is a visual arts person and loves to see and make artistic music videos herself. Her love for art cannot be hidden from her own Instagram profile as well. Take a look at some of Billie Eilish's photos where the view from her post are so scenic and magnificent that you can't help but admire the photography as well as her artistic choices.

Billie Eilish's photos with picturesque views

Billie Eilish shared a picturesque view of the background when she posed for her new slime apparel set. She looked dapper with her neon green top and knee-length pants which she released from her own designer line at Blohsh. The way the pic has been shot gives her followers the perfect inspiration to take a picture in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Billie surely knows how to take pictures and her each picture is proof of how artistic the teenage singer-songwriter is. Her blue hair colour simply melts with the scenic beauty of the blue sky and the blue waters. She took this picture while she was in Chicago, Illinois.

Billie Eilish shared a picture of the red sky while she was in Kyoto, Japan. She had previously mentioned about her love for the country of Japan as well as anime. Her caption for this post says the same about her mystique alter ego which people can relate to many famous anime characters out there. Take a look.

Billie Eilish surely knows how to strike a perfect pose. Take a look at her dapper rock chic avatar standing amidst the scenic view of Detroit, Michigan. She wore a co-ord green top and pants which she accessorized with jewellery from her own label. One has to admit that only Billie can look so stylish wearing a whole-green outfit where her headgear and shoes are also of the same shade as her clothes.

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

