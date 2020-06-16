Billie Eilish Is Obsessed With Green And These Pictures Are A Proof; See Here

The 18-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is widely popular for her quirky music videos, her unique songs, as well as her eccentric dressing sense. The teen singer has already had millions of plays of her soundtracks globally. The singer sees to have a unique love for the colour green. Take a look at all the times that the Bad Guy singer made exceptional apparel and background choices in colour green for her pictures.

ALSO READ| Popular Artists With Whom Fans Would Love To See Billie Eilish Collab Next; See List Here

Billie Eilish's obsession with green

Billie Eilish could be seen sporting a co-ord three-set attire while she appeared for the award show. Her hair colour is perfectly matching to her neon green attire. Take a look.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish's Songs For Which She Collaborated With Prominent Artists

Billie Eilish shared this pic from her tour while she was performing for her fans. She can be seen sporting a satin neon co-ord top and trousers while standing on the stage. She captioned the post stating that she misses performing and hanging out with her fans and told them to hang on during these tough times of the pandemic.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish Quotes: Inspiring Words From The 18-year Old Artist That Shouldn't Be Missed

Billie Eilish's fans know that the Ocean Eyes singer completely adores kids. She could be seen hanging out with a bunch of adorable kids while she was out promoting her own line of kids' merchandise.

The singer wore a blinding neon green co-ord where this time she coordinated her knee-length shorts and top with a full-faced cap. The highlight of this picture is surely her uniquely designed face covers. She clicked this pic at Slat City lake, Utah. This set from Billie's creation is actually called "slime green set".

Billie Eilish often posts the sneak peek from her song tours and this pic is from when she performed in Hamburg, Germany. This pic is from MS Dockville which is a music and art festival that takes place in Hamburg's district Wilhelmsburg.

Billie Eilish's Instagram updates in lockdown

Apart from spending her time advocating about the BLM protests. Billie could be seen showcasing some snips from her daily life. She mentioned that she definitely misses hanging out with fans during tours but also spoke about how everyone needs to have a sense of responsibility and consideration especially post the pandemic situation around the globe.

ALSO READ| Billie Eilish's Remix Songs That You Probably Haven't Heard Before; Check Them Out

Promo Image courtesy: Billie Eilish Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.