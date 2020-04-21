Billie Eilish Reveals Hip-Hop Has Huge Influence On Her Music

Billie Eilish has been one of the most talented musicians of the current generation. This is because her music not only belongs to one genre but has a touch from a number of different types of music. Billie Eilish has been open about her inspirations and how she ended up making music as she does. Billie Eilish says that hip-hop music has played a huge role in influencing her music taste. She once revealed to a media portal that Drake’s Hotline Bling and Weezy’s, The Motto are her “favourite song ever”. Read more to know about Billie Eilish’s love for Hip-Hop music.

Also Read | Times When Billie Eilish Opened Up About Body Image Issues; Read

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Music Till Date Shows That She Does Not Conform To A Single Genre

Billie Eilish's love for Hip-Hop music

Billie Eilish has been open about how she got attracted to the genre and it certainly is not surprising. While speaking to an entertainment house, Billie revealed that Donald Glover’s rap alter-ego, Childish Gambino, acted as her point-of-entry to a culture that she’s been impressed with since she was a child. She revealed that his one album, Camp, had a huge influence on her. She recalls sitting on the corner of her bed and enjoying the famous track, Heartbeat. She said, “I just felt like I had been completely missing a world… I really was like, Oh, shit. This is what I’ve been missing. This is what I like.” Billie Eilish has also spoken about how other rappers have influenced her over the years.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' Got Her The Fame She Deserved

The Ocean Eyes singer also mentioned that she listens to a lot of rap music and follows a set of rappers like Tyler, Earl Sweatshirt, Odd Future and Brockhampton. Recently, she also shared a number of inspiration playlists on her Instagram stories. The playlists were made according to her tracks and the songs used as an inspiration for the same.

Also Read | Billie Eilish's Journey To Become First 17-year-old Artist To Have No. 1 Album

Also Read | Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish Lit Up John Krasinki's Virtual Prom For Class Of 2020; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.