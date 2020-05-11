Billie Eilish: Interesting Facts About The New 'Gen Z' Pop Sensation

Billie Eilish has carved her own niche in the music industry and built a solid reputation at a very young age, and that is even before she could turn 18. Known for her unique, bold, and quirky fashion style, her music videos often grab massive attention from the audience. Here's taking a look at some of the interesting facts about the pop sensation:

Billie Eilish: Interesting Trivia About the Pop Star

The singer's full name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell and she was born on the 18th of December, 2001. Billie Eilish's family are also a part of the entertainment industry. Billie Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird is an actor, screenwriter, and teacher. Her father, Patrick O’Connell works for a construction firm and also was a part of the entertainment industry. He appeared in several movies including Iron Man.

Billie Eilish released her debut album in the month of March 2019 titled When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. In an interview with a leading fashion magazine, the singer said that she was a part of the Los Angeles Children's Choir and has been composing music since she was 11 years old. Eilish's Ocean Eyes song was actually recorded for a dance company but went on to gain massive attention when uploaded on Soundcloud and later by various label records.

Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas helps her write, create, and produce her music. Finneas has produced several songs for Billie Eilish including tracks from When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Billie Eilish opened up about her disorder when she visited The Ellen Degeneres Show. The pop sensation has Tourette Syndrome. Check out the video-

Not only that, but Eilish has also been always open about being a huge fan of Justin Bieber. The singer met Justin Bieber for the very time at Coachella. Billie Eilish has also been very vocal about her favourite TV show, The Office.

